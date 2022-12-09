Skip to Content
$15,000+ in hair extensions stolen

By WCCO Staff

    NEW BRIGHTON, Minnesota (WCCO) — Security cameras caught some crooks snatching more than $15,000 worth of hair extensions from a New Brighton business Monday evening.

Surveillance footage shows three people grabbing products from a display along the wall inside Pampered Hair Haven.

Police are investigating.

