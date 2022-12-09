Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 7:40 AM

Bodies of woman, 7-yr-old girl pulled from lake

By WDJT Staff, Gabriella Bachara

Click here for updates on this story

    MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee police say two people are dead after being pulled from the water at Northridge Lake Thursday, Dec. 8.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the scene around 12:35 p.m. after an individual noticed a vehicle submerged in the water near 70th and Brown Deer Road.

Both victims, a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman and 7-year-old girl, were pronounced deceased.

The circumstances leading up to the incident are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content