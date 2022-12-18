Volunteers place 19k wreaths to honor the fallen during Wreaths Across America

By Rayvin Bleu and Anna Kathman

HOLLY, Michigan (WNEM) — Two million wreaths have been placed on head stones at military cemeteries across the country as part of Wreaths Across America.

1700 volunteers in mid-Michigan headed out on Saturday to Great Lakes National Cemetery to be a part of the tradition.

“It’s important to keep remembering our veterans and this is why we do it,” said Master of Ceremonies Brian McGorisk.

Volunteers decorated gravesites with wreaths honoring the ultimate sacrifice made by troops and their families.

“I feel it’s the best way that I could honor the people that have died and fought along with my father,” said David Juillet, a volunteer.

Each December, wreath laying ceremonies take place at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 3400 additional locations across the country, at sea, and abroad. The event remembers veterans from the Revolutionary War to present day conflicts.

“You have generations come to help some people in their 90′s that were with some kids six and seven years old. So, its huge involvements,” said Mike McDougall, the Vice President of Matrix Expedited Service.

Organizers said the event is important because it helps teach everyone to appreciate the freedoms that come from service men and women.

“They need to know what this is about. They need in general why you and I and everybody else around is able to do what we do in our country. Because of the servicemen and women that are laid to rest here behind us. So, the kids need to know that they need to come out here and support this and get involved with the military and what they’ve done for us,” McDougall said.

According to organizers, more than 19,000 wreaths were placed at Great Lakes National Cemetery, which was more than twice the amount of the 8,000 they placed last year.

This tradition started in 1992 when a wreath company in Maine had a surplus of wreaths near the end of the holiday season.

