3-legged deer tangled in Christmas lights rescued by Oregon wildlife officials

    DALLAS Oregon (KPTV) — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife on Monday freed a deer with just three legs that had managed to get its antlers entangled in holiday lights.

Residents of Dallas have given the deer the moniker Tripod. Pictures shared by ODFW on social media show him with green Christmas light strings wrapped around his antlers.

Tripod was sedated by ODFW personnel, who then cut off the lights before releasing him.

According to the ODFW, Tripod’s missing leg has entirely recovered, and he appears to move around without any problems.

