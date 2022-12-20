Weekend house fire kills elderly man, family says it was space heater

By Lacey Beasley

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — An elderly man died in a house fire Saturday on Booker Street.

Mobile Fire Rescue says the fire was accidental. The victim’s family believes it was started by a space heater.

Willie Smiley showed what’s left of his brother’s house, 72-year-old Charles Standberry. He remembered their close relationship growing up together.

“He was a great person,” said Smiley. “He loved his family and just good to get along with and will be truly missed.”

He said his brother lived off Booker Street for about 15 years. Now, there’s not much left. The bed frame was melted. There was a pile of burnt clothes, and the roof was gone.

Willie said others need to take extra caution using space heaters.

“I would like people to be aware of those heaters, especially if you have kids,” said Smiley. “Just be careful. I understand people trying to keep warm, but just be careful.”

With temperatures plummeting this week, Mobile Fire Rescue has tips. Don’t plug them into extension cords and keep them away from curtains, bed sheets, laundry, and anything else flammable.

“We can’t stress enough to do whatever it is you need to do to stay warm, but also do it safely,” said Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire Rescue. “If there is something you can do to prevent from happening to you and your family then definitely do so.”

Millhouse also said never leave a space heater unattended.

