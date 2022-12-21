Skip to Content
Sheriff: Illegal firearms, “large quantity” of drugs seized from Minneapolis residence

    MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several illegal firearms and a lot of drugs were recently seized from a Minneapolis residence.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says the county’s Violent Offender Task Force got a search warrant before the raid, which was conducted along with their Emergency Services Unit.

Five handguns, two MAC-10 submachine guns, a rifle and body armor were confiscated, along with “a large quantity of marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy” and the synthetic cannabinoid K2.

The sheriff’s office says the drugs and weapons belonged to a convicted felon who was arrested at the scene.

