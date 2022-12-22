Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 2:51 PM

Emergency personnel respond to car submerged in Missouri creek, one person rescued

<i>KCTV</i><br/>Emergency personnel responded to a vehicle submerged in Brush Creek. Kansas City police and fire departments arrived at the scene near the intersection of The Paseo and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just after 2:20 p.m on December 22.
KCTV
Emergency personnel responded to a vehicle submerged in Brush Creek. Kansas City police and fire departments arrived at the scene near the intersection of The Paseo and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just after 2:20 p.m on December 22.

By KCTV5 Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Emergency personnel has responded to a vehicle submerged in Brush Creek.

Kansas City police and fire departments arrived at the scene near the intersection of The Paseo and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just after 2:20 p.m.

At least two firefighters were in the water conducting a rescue for about 20 minutes.

Police said at least one person was in the vehicle.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content