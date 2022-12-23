30 dogs rescued in raid on Cass County property

By Shain Bergan

PLEASANT HILL, Missouri (KCTV) — Thirty dogs were rescued after a search warrant was carried out on a rural Pleasant Hill home Thursday afternoon.

Cass County deputies executed the search warrant at 3:15 p.m. on Roush Road, just a few hours after the warrant had been approved by a county judge.

The sheriff activated the Disaster Emergency Response Team and the Criminal Apprehension Units to assist in the operation, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Following the execution of the warrant, Harrisonville and Raymore animal control officers helped collect 30 dogs from the site. The dogs were seen by a veterinarian, then transported to a local shelter for safekeeping, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office made no mention of any arrests yet in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

