Antisemitic materials found in a Modesto neighborhood during Hanukkah

By Lee Anne Denyer

MODESTO, California (KCRA) — Antisemitic materials were found in a Modesto neighborhood this week, less than 2 miles from a synagogue.

“When I picked it up, I was just appalled to see the contents,” Mark Garcia, of Modesto, said.

Garcia said he left his home early Tuesday morning to take his dogs for a walk when he found antisemitic flyers in plastic bags inside his carport and scattered throughout his neighborhood.

While an active investigation is not underway, a lieutenant with the Modesto Police Department said investigators were aware of flyers and had reached out to Congregation Beth Shalom. He said no threats were made on the flyers, and the synagogue had not been directly threatened.

“The holiday is all about celebrating light over darkness, hope over despair,” Rabbi Shalom Bochner of Congregation Beth Shalom said.

Bochner said while he is saddened to see another example of hate against the Jewish community, he will not be made to feel small and scheduled celebrations would go on.

“It’s something the entire country needs to respond to. You can’t just look the other way when hate increases,” he said.

Hanukkah celebrations are underway and open to the public through the weekend.

Modesto police have increased patrols around the synagogue, the lieutenant said, during the holiday week.

