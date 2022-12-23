Etta Oller teaches Stuart classmates valuable lesson with 12 days of Christmas outfits, matching wheelchair

By Tara Jakeway

STUART, Florida (WPBF) — The students at Felix A. Williams Elementary School in Stuart have waited outside the classroom door to see what Etta Oller was wearing each and every day for the 12 days of Christmas.

Etta Oller, 4, was diagnosed with spina bifida in the womb. She’s been through multiple surgeries and attends physical therapy every day.

But this 12 days of Christmas she wasn’t going to miss.

“The wheelchair has always been a part of who she is, but I don’t want that to be the main thing people see,” Shelby Oller said of her daughter.

So Shelby, a local artist, got to work on some holiday wheels and matching outfits.

The debut on day one:

“The Grinch,” Etta said. ” We were most excited about the Grinch.”

And on day two, her second favorite Christmas thing: “The candy cane,” Etta said.

And, just like that, a festive fashionista was created.

“I think its really fun for everyone there just to see, which one are they going to do next,” Shelby Oller said.

“People see a little girl in a wheelchair, and she’s obviously cute. I’m biased on that but understanding that it doesn’t make somebody different,” dad Zach Oller said.

On the contrary, in her Christmas chariot complete with lights, Etta shines, spinning in circles and even popping wheelies.

“I want people to be accepting and not see disabilities as a bad thing,” Shelby Oller said.

So one piece of tinsel at a time, Etta’s changing people’s minds.

Her family said that if you don’t understand what they went through, it’s OK to ask, just be more understanding.

The Oller’s Christmas wish is that no family has to go through spina bifida alone, they have found support groups here on the treasure coast. Here’s a link to get you started: sbacentralflorida.org

