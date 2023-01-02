Bond set for Falcons practice squad member accused of attacking officer

By Bridget Spencer, Joyce Lupiani and Alexandra Parker

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — An Atlanta Falcons practice squad member accused of attacking a police officer made his first court appearance Monday morning.

The judge set bond for Cameron Batson at $95,000. Batson was able to get the bond because he has no prior record, but the judge said while this case is pending, Batson cannot have any weapons, drugs, or alcohol.

According to Atlanta Police, an officer saw Batson’s pickup truck speeding and failing to maintain its line. The officer stopped the truck on I-75 North at the Northside Drive exit for suspicion of DUI. After a sobriety test, the officer attempted to arrest Batson. Batson fought with the officer. The officer fired his gun, but no one was hit. Batson got back in his truck and tried to drive away. He crashed near Northside Drive and Echota Drive, continuing to escape on foot.

Police were able to track Batson and take him into custody. The football player is now facing the following charges: aggravated assault against law enforcement officer when engaged in official duty, battery, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, removal or attempted removal of a weapon from a public official, and more.

Both Batson and the officer were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The Atlanta Falcons released the following statement:

”We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies. We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time.”

The 27-year-old wide receiver spent the 2018, 2020, and 2021 seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He has 22 career receptions and two career touchdowns across 27 games. He missed the 2019 season due to an injury.

He signed with the Falcons this offseason but was released and re-signed after the final cuts to the training camp roster.

Batson played his college career at Texas Tech, where he 157 passes for 1,499 yards and 14 touchdowns in 50 games. He was a high school valedictorian and three-time All Big 12 Academic Team selection during his time with the Red Raiders.

