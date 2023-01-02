Fire breaks out on roof of hotel in downtown Atlanta

By Jamarlo Phillips

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — Atlanta firefighters responded to a fire that broke out on the roof of Westin hotel Monday afternoon.

The Atlanta Fire Department told Atlanta News First that there was a small fire on the roof of the hotel.

According to fire officials, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no reported injuries, according to fire officials.

