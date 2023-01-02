MSP troopers save dog from Saginaw house fire

By Hannah Jewell

Click here for updates on this story

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — While firefighters worked to save a family’s home, two Michigan State Police Troopers helped resuscitate their dog, who was unconscious, and suffering from smoke inhalation.

“Put it on the dog to kinda help her breathing along,” said Trooper Dylan Neill. “Trooper Courtney Rzepecki ended up doing that for probably about 15 to 20 minutes. There was so much smoke in the house, I couldn’t see inside.”

Both worked to save a family dog Thursday night during a house fire on Ring Street. The family, a mother and two children had already made it out safe.

“We got out made contact with the homeowner in the street to advise that her dog was still in the house,” Neill said. “At that point, I kind of ran out and grabbed the dog brought her away from the house. She was barely conscious, barely breathing. At that point we brought her back to our patrol car.”

Using a bag-valve meant for humans, the troopers were able to bring the family pet, Delilah back.

“At which point the dog started to pop up a bit and perk to life a little bit more,” Neill said. “We did kind of a check and make sure. We didn’t really see too many burn marks.”

The family is grateful to be reunited.

“I was just happy I could help,” Neill said. “You do what you can. You do your best for the public. Me and my partner we’re both dog people.”

The family is unharmed, but they are left without a home and many of their belongings.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.