Miami Proud: Miami-Dade Public Library’s bookmobiles makes reading, technology accessible

MIAMI (WFOR) — Every Thursday afternoon the residents at Pinewood Villas senior community in Cutler Bay are eager for the arrival of the bookmobile.

Many of these people do not have a car or have challenges with mobility.

For Mary Sobel, it’s a weekly appointment.

“I got my book, and I got my movies. They’re always on time. I always count on them as there’s not much to do around here – so they always make my day,” Sobel said.

She has a huge smile on her face and her hands full with DVDs and books she just checked out.

“The people are friendly and they know me by my name. At this point, I think I’ve been here every Thursday since last year.”

This Bookmobile is a Sprinter Van – loaded with books and movies, and it’s got a wheelchair ramp and an electric awning for shade.

It is the newest of the fleet in the Mobile Library, managed by Miami-Dade County Public Library employee Marlon Moore and the staff of librarians.

“This service is for those folks who can’t make it into our libraries,” Moore said.

The county has four mobile libraries providing books and more across the county. customers can also check out eBooks, audiobooks, DVDs, music, and mobile devices like Chromebooks, tablets, and even a hotspot.

Don’t have a library card?

No problem – you can register for one inside. And the books are available in many languages.

Carlos Smith checks out books in Spanish. He likes anything to do with science.

The bookmobile and staff don’t just go to senior living centers, they also visit parks, and after-school programs and work weekends too.

“We do a lot at many different events – community events like festivals and concerts,” Moore explained.

The service may be an introduction to what the library can offer, and of course, feed the appetites of avid readers and movie buffs.

All have a librarian on board and have been rolling into neighborhoods for 20 years.

