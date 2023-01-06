‘Seconds matter’: Inside CPR simulation for South Carolina EMS

By Taggart Houck

Click here for updates on this story

GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — When it comes to emergency response, every second counts.

That’s why Greenville County EMS trains with some of the best technology.

WYFF News 4 had the opportunity to sit in and watch CPR simulation training Thursday.

EMS personnel used lifelike mannequins, known as high-fidelity patient simulators. With controlled breathing and gag-like reactions, the mannequins are about as realistic as you can get.

“We have to evolve and change and make sure our providers are prepared to deal with any emergency they may face,” said Austin Freeman, a clinical educator with Greenville County EMS.

After a two-hour morning lecture, EMS personnel broke into groups, rotating through scenarios with the mannequins.

Each mannequin suffered from a different condition, including one who was choking and in cardiac arrest. Another mannequin suffered from a stroke as a team worked to treat it.

Freeman says this type of training helps Greenville County EMS provide exceptional pre-hospital care.

“We have to stay fresh with our skills. Our competency has to stay up and so having high-fidelity patient simulators gives us the opportunity to simulate real call types, allow our providers to practice the skills and maintain proficiency.”

The training reinforces evolving methods of best practice for those on the front lines.

“CPR is a skill that everybody should know at any given moment,” said Vondez Wilcox, a Greenville County paramedic. “Anybody can drop down, have a medical emergency and CPR could be needed. We’ve seen recently where seconds matter.”

“It’s very important, very crucial to follow the steps that we practice and help improve their best outcome they can have coming out of the hospital alive and neurologically intact,” said Ean Van Gemerden, also a paramedic.

The county also has a simulation for ambulance response, giving drivers practice in all conditions.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.