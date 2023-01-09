KBI rules 62-year-old inmate’s death at Lansing Correctional Facility a homicide

By Gabe Swartz

LANSING, Kansas (KCTV) — After a 62-year-old inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died Friday night, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Saturday that the KBI and Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating it as a homicide.

62-year-old Gary Raburn died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the facility. After the KDOC said Saturday morning a cause of death was pending further investigation as well as results of an independent autopsy, the KBI said at 1:07 p.m. Saturday that Raburn appeared to have been attacked and strangled.

The KBI said the Lansing Correctional Facility contacted them just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night to report the suspicious death of a resident. An initial investigation indicated that just before 8:30 p.m. Friday corrections officers were summoned to a two-person cell by a 25-year-old inmate in the cell.

There, they found Raburn unresponsive inside the cell. Corrections officers entered the cell and attempted life-saving measures, but he was declared dead at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Raburn was serving a sentence from Sedgwick County for two counts of violating the Kansas Offender Registration Act. He was admitted to the facility March 14, 2022.

Protocol for the Kansas Department of Corrections is such that when a resident dies in custody the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation into Raburn’s death is currently ongoing.

Raburn had an underlying offense from Neosho County for one count of aggravated kidnapping in 2005 and a 2017 Sedgwick County violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act.

The KBI said a suspect has been identified but charges are pending.

