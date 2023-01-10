1 killed when car careens off Altamonte Springs bridge, lands in water

By Michael Warrick

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Florida (WKMG) — A driver was killed early Tuesday when a vehicle crashed and rolled off a bridge in Seminole County, becoming partially submerged in a river, police said.

The fatal crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on State Road 436 at Orange Avenue in Altamonte Springs.

Seminole County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the scene and found the vehicle “50% submerged in the water.”

Fire rescue officials said the driver was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Altamonte Springs police are investigating the wreck.

“Officers are working on identifying the driver,” police said in a statement.

Roads are blocked in the area.

“Parents dropping off at Spring Lake Elementary are encouraged to take an alternate route via SR 434 and West Town Pkwy or SR 434 and Orange Ave.” police said.

