10,000 ecstasy pills disguised as Lucky Charms found after parking lot drug deal in South Carolina

By Stephanie Moore

ANDERSON COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A parking lot drug deal spotted by officers in Anderson County, South Carolina, led to the discovery of more than 10,000 ecstasy pills disguised as Lucky Charms, according to investigators.

Deputies said they witnessed the drug deal take place in a parking lot along Clemson Boulevard on Friday and followed the vehicle involved.

They said a traffic stop led to the discovery of 10,000 ecstasy pills weighing more than seven pounds.

The pills were in clear plastic baggies and looked like cereal, deputies said.

