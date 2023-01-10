Suspect arrested for firing shot outside Philadelphia City Hall identified

By Web staff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — The man accused of firing a gun outside Philadelphia City Hall on Monday has been identified.

The district attorney’s office says 40-year-old Shon Bright, of the 900 block of West Hamilton Street, is charged with reckless endangerment and weapons offenses.

According to the D.A.’s office, Bright is ineligible to have a gun due to a decade-old drug conviction.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. Monday at 15th and Market streets.

Police say Bright stopped his vehicle in traffic, climbed onto his car, and fired a single round into the air.

He then dropped his gun to the ground, police say, remaining on top of his vehicle until he was taken into custody by the sheriff’s department.

It was not known why Bright fired the shot.

A witness to the incident, who was working on a nearby cherry picker, described the scene to Action News.

“You saw a gentleman pull into the intersection, slam on his brakes and he got out and started to yell. Next thing you know, he raised a gun in the air, pulled one shot off,” the witness said.

Witnesses told Action News the man tried to fire another shot, but the gun appeared to have jammed.

Police said the man then threw the gun to the ground, breaking it into several pieces.

“You can see the indentation of where he was sitting on top of that car,” the witness said. “He patiently waited till the cops came and got him. Never put up a fight.”

