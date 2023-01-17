Small children home alone at time of deadly fire, officials say

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after two small children were killed in a house fire Friday morning.

Officials tell News 13 on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at around 9:50 a.m. Rutherford County emergency responders were dispatched to a home along Bostic Sunshine Highway after a passerby reported seeing a structure on fire.

The Rutherford County Fire Marshal confirms with News 13 the home’s occupant told fire and search crews his two grandchildren were in a back bedroom inside the home. Officials add that the two children were home alone when the fire broke out.

Crews were able to locate the children, ages 2 and 3, and pull them from the home. CPR was started on scene and the children were transported to the Cleveland County Hospital trauma center, where they were both later pronounced dead.

Officials say they believe the fire began around a living room couch. The fire is under investigation by the Rutherford County Fire Marshal and the SBI Fire Investigation Unit.

