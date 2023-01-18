Caught on video: Rescue crews save woman from car in pond

By Caroline Reinwald

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — New body camera footage from a snowstorm in December shows first responders acting quickly to save a woman from a car partially submerged in a pond.

WISN 12 News obtained the body camera footage from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Dec. 22.

A sheriff’s deputy is seen in the video helping as Milwaukee firefighters worked to free the woman, who was sitting in water up to her chest.

The video shows one firefighter breaking her side windows and opening the driver’s door. Then it shows them using a rope to wrap around her during the rescue.

Several times, deputies are heard commenting on how cold it is outside.

The temperature that night was -22 with the windchill. Frostbite can set in within 30 minutes and someone submerged in water could get hypothermia within minutes.

