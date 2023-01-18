Police charge 21-year-old Joshua Ho with grandparents’ murder

By Kathryn Doorey

HILO, Hawaii (KITV) — Big Island police have charged Joshua Ho with murder following the deaths of his grandparents, Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine and Carla Kayoko Takamine.

Ho, 21, was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and second-degree attempted murder. His bail was set at $2,750,000. Ho is accused of killing his grandparents at their family home in Hilo.

According to reports, Big Island Police arrived at a Hilo residence on Makalika Street on Jan. 17, just before 7 a.m. to find Ho covered in blood and being restrained by two family members.

Police and fire crews entered the home and found Jeffrey and Carla Takamine dead with multiple stab wounds. A 28-year-old, later identified as Ho’s brother, was taken to the hospital with stab wounds to the head. He was treated and released.

Ho was also treated at the Hilo Medical Center for lacerations to his hands. He was later taken to the Hilo police cellblock for booking.

