Littleton says proactive testing led to discovery of meth contamination at Bemis Public Library

By Web staff

LITTLETON, Colorado (KCNC) — Elevated levels of methamphetamine contamination were discovered in bathrooms at Bemis Public Library, the City of Littleton confirmed in a press release on Wednesday after proactive testing was conducted recently. The library was closed until further notice on Thursday for further testing and decontamination throughout the entire building.

This comes after libraries in Boulder and Englewood also dealt with recent discoveries of meth contamination.

According to the city’s press release, facilities staff members tested the bathrooms and ventilation systems at Bemis Public Library after the contaminations in Boulder and Englewood were reported. “The findings indicate elevated levels requiring professional decontamination in the main floor women’s and men’s bathroom exhaust fans and in the lower-level family bathroom.”

However, the city says no evidence of drug paraphernalia or drug use has been seen by library staff.

“The safety of our employees and library patrons is our first priority,” Littleton City Manager Jim Becklenberg said in the press release. “According to our partners at Arapahoe County Public Health, health risks to the public are considered low, but we want to make sure our building is as safe as can be before we reopen it.”

Unlike in Littleton, there have been reports of heightened drug use at both the affected library locations in Boulder and Englewood. Toward the end of December 2022, there had been a recent spike in reports at the Boulder library of individuals smoking in public restrooms over the past four weeks. Drug use isn’t common in the Englewood library, but reports of it increased in recent months as colder weather led more people to seek shelter there, with only a small number of them using, library director Christina Underhill told CBS Colorado previously.

Also in Boulder, on two occasions, city employees were evaluated and cleared of ongoing health concerns after “experiencing symptoms consistent with a potential exposure to meth residue or fumes.” There was no mention or concern expressed by Littleton in its press release of any recent exposure at the Bemis location.

The Boulder library is back open, while Englewood Public Library, the north Civic Center lobby and second floor restrooms at the Civic Center remained closed.

In Denver, home to the state’s largest library district, there has been less of a concern about contamination, CBS Colorado reports.

Littleton says it will work with experts experienced in testing and cleanup, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment as well as Arapahoe County Public Health, which the city says will provide guidance through remediation and cleaning.

