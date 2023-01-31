Skip to Content
St. Louis agrees to settle over Stockley protest arrests

<i></i><br/>The City of St. Louis could pay more than $5 million to dozens of people who had their rights violated during 2017 protests in downtown.
    ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Tonight, the City of St. Louis could pay more than $5 million to dozens of people who had their rights violated during 2017 protests in downtown.

The city agreed to settle claims of a class action lawsuit filed by 84 people arrested during the protest following the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley.

It still must be approved by a judge, but this most recent settlement would bring the total payout for actions by St. Louis police that night to more than $10 million.

