Man accused of inappropriately touching girl at party where he was celebrating his release from jail

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — An Idaho Falls man was charged with a felony after police say he inappropriately touched a child at a party celebrating his release from jail.

Ricardo Sanchez, 41, was charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16.

In September 2022, the victim told her mother that Sanchez had been drunk during the party and had touched her inappropriately, according to court records.

Others at the party stated that Sanchez had been “very touchy with everyone that night.”

According to police records, the girl’s mother blamed her for the incident, telling her that she caused it because of what she was wearing.

Another minor at the party told officers that the victim had come to her crying, saying that Sanchez had sexually assaulted her, but that the other child hadn’t seen it happen.

When interviewed by police, Sanchez denied inappropriately touching the victim.

He said he had “just got out of jail and was celebrating with his friends,” according to court documents.

According to court records, Sanchez served time in the Bonneville County Jail for misdemeanor battery in April 2022.

Sanchez then told police that he thinks the girl was “just jealous because he was flirting with (an adult)” that night.

A warrant was issued for Sanchez’s arrest on Jan. 27, and he was arrested. He appeared in court on Jan. 30, where his bail was set to $100,000 and a no-contact order was issued for the victim.

If convicted, Sanchez could face life in prison.

He is scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing on Feb. 10.

