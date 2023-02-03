Local celebrities ‘shoot their shot’ for a donation to a charity of their choice

By Emily Brown

FRANKENMUTH, Michigan (WNEM) — Local celebrities dusted off their archery skills to benefit a charity of their choice in an event held Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland.

It’s all a part of Bronner’s Hot Shot Local Media Celebrity Archery Contest at the world’s largest Christmas shop.

Contestants, including our own Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick, got the chance to shoot their shot at $14,000 dollars to go towards a charity of their choice.

“It’s important, I think, of course you get the holiday Christmas season is a big fundraising time for them. But the winter continues. The needs continue throughout the winter and so it’s good to be able to help continue that support,” said Lori Libka, the communication assistant at Bronner’s.

Those who didn’t nab a first place win and didn’t advance still earned $250 for their charity.

