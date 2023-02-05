Video footage shows moments suspect threatened motorists with fake gun

By Samiar Nefzi

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — News 13 has obtained new footage from the moments an Asheville man is accused of threatening and pointing a gun at multiple people in a business parking lot on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Asheville Police Department said Wednesday that multiple calls were made to 911 around 1:40 p.m. on Jan. 31, reporting a man with a gun approaching, blocking and damaging vehicles at the Citi Stop off Biltmore Avenue and Meadow Road.

Sadiq Wayne Harris, 38, has been identified as the suspect.

In CCTV (closed circuit TV), or surveillance camera, footage shared with News 13, Harris can be seen pulling into the gas station after the victim’s car. Harris then loops into a pump stall. Moments later, the 38-year-old pulls a gun from his jacket and points it at a vehicle with three passengers.

“Now he’s coming over to me,” the driver can be heard saying. “He’s still got the gun. Oh my God Almighty.”

The incident carried over to the adjacent parking lot.

“He pointed it at people and damaged the victim’s car by banging [the gun on the hood,” said L.T. Diana Loveland.

Asheville Police Lt. Diana Loveland told News 13 officers were across the street on another call when they responded.

The surveillance footage shows two officer bolting across the highway to the parking lot. Once Harris sees them, he drops his weapon, takes off his jacket and lays on the ground.

“Upon further investigation, it was [determined to not be] a real gun,” said Lt. Loveland. “It was in fact a toy, although it did look real to everyone within the parking lot and with officers.”

Harris was arrested on scene and charged with false imprisonment, injury to personal property and assault by pointing a gun.

Under North Carolina Criminal law 14:34, “Assault by Pointing a Gun” is a Class A1 misdemeanor punishable by up to 150 days in jail.

The family at which Harris pointed the gun declined to comment.

