‘My Kelce is better’: Super Bowl sparks rivalry for identical twin sisters

By Peyton Headlee

LIBERTY, Missouri (KMBC) — The Super Bowl is already proving to be divisive in homes across the country.

With Chiefs framed pictures on the walls, Mahomes signed footballs on the dressers, and hats hung around the house — it’s clear Donna Gunn has been a Chiefs fan for a while.

“As long as I can remember,” Gunn said. “I love football. I love watching football. And I especially like it now because I do like winning.”

Her twin sister, born minutes after her and now living 1,100 miles away, has some different décor in her home.

“I want you to look at my wall — my little shrine to the Eagles,” Linda Garrison said.

Linda Garrison and Donna Gunn are identical in their looks and their laugh. But Linda is a Philadelphia Eagles fan. Donna, clearly, is not.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, they have been exchanging some friendly family fire. The topics range from the players to the staple foods of each city.

“My Kelce is better,” Gunn said.

“Our Kelce is bigger than your Kelce,” Garrison said.

As competitive as they are, this matchup is something they have always hoped for.

“We were very excited for each other. I was so excited that the Eagles won their conference, and I was extremely excited we won our conference,” Gunn said. “To us, that was almost the highlight right there that our two teams get to play together.”

“We both love each other’s teams, we really do, but Donna’s team first is Chiefs loyalty and my team first is Eagles loyalty. That is where we stand. We do not cross that line,” Garrison said.

Both are confident in their colors ahead of the big game on Sunday. Gunn will be watching from Kansas City. Garrison will be watching from Philadelphia.

