‘Careless & reckless:’ Mother urges safety precautions after bullet strikes kids’ bedroom

By Andrew James

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A report with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has been filed after a bullet hit a home in Fairview Sunday.

“I mean, we moved the Barbie house out of course and we weren’t allowed to touch anything until the officers left,” said Hannah Blankenship.

The bullet hit the wall of the bedroom where her eight-year-old and two-year-old sleep.

“It’s just scary,” she said. “Our kids, I never thought, you let them play, do whatever they want in their room.”

The family was not home at the time and noticed the bullet hole Sunday around 5 p.m. They asked neighbors, but no one heard or saw anything suspicious.

“My concerns are, I believe in gun rights, but people need to know the safety precautions in owning one,” she said.

Blankenship doesn’t believe the shooting was targeted or intentional, instead thinks it was an accident with someone firing on the nearby mountain or in the woods.

“It was someone being careless and reckless,” she said.

She’s thankful no one was hurt, and hopes the person responsible realizes the danger the incident caused.

“You hear shooting, people shoot, I shoot, but it’s just scary,” she said. “I mean think about it, we’ve got the pool, what if we were outside playing in the pool and something happened.”

The family said they filed a report with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office and that investigators were at the home Sunday and Monday.

