Neighbors remember elderly Makakilo couple involved in possible murder-suicide

MAKAKILO, Hawaii (KITV) — A man neighbors called Uncle Al would often walk around with a bag full of mangoes, sharing them with other residents on Nohona Street.

“He used to walk from here to Kapolei Foodland and he used to give his mangoes to all the security guards,” said his neighbor Emmett McShane. “Uncle Al, he was a good guy.”

Now, police are investigating a possible murder-suicide involving Uncle Al and his wife who were found dead in their home early Monday morning.

“We’re living in a time, I guess, where people are under immense stress,” said neighbor Richard Griggs.

Police and neighbors identify the couple as Alan and Yoshiko Gano.

“I believe she either had Alzheimer’s or dementia or something,” said Dawnielle Keawe-Costa, whose family lives in a home the Ganos once owned. “It’s hard having your significant other caring for someone who needs constant care.”

On the quiet street in Makakilo, neighbors say they heard gun shots and knew something was wrong.

“I wasn’t expecting it, you know. This street is the quietest along this area in Makakilo I would say and then all of a sudden I heard that this morning,” said Rodel Ocon, who lives across the street. “Gun violence right next door now.”

The shots were heard on Sunday and the next morning a neighbor went in to check on the couple and called police.

“I can’t stop thinking about it. It’s really sad because he’s usually walking up and down this hill,” McShane said. “With his a roller bag full of mangoes.”

