New measure in Huntington Beach could limit what flags are displayed on city property

By David González

HUNTINGTON BEACH, California (KABC) — The city of Huntington Beach will consider limiting what flags are displayed on city property.

Councilmember Pat Burns has proposed a new ordinance that would only allow the American flag, California state flag and the city of Huntington Beach flag to be flown.

“Special flags or recognition flags of some sort that aren’t governmental or representative of the community, as one, I don’t believe has a space on our government flag poles,” he said.

Burns said the only exception would be the Prisoner of War and Missing in Action flag that honors those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for this country.

“So many of the men gave all to give us the rights we enjoy today,” Burns said.

He said he’s received some pushback from LGBTQ+ groups and supporters because the Rainbow Pride flag that is flown during Pride in June would not be allowed to be displayed on city property.

“We’re one community with different cultures, different people, and if anything, it’s a unifying measure,” Burn said.

In a letter, Peter Levi, regional director for the Anti-Defamation League of Orange County/Long Beach, asked the Huntington Beach City Council to reject the proposed ordinance to limit flag displays.

“Celebrating the rich diversity of the Huntington Beach community is not a political statement and prohibiting the display of pride flags because they are allegedly ‘divisive’ sends a dangerous message to the LGBTQ+ community and allies,” said Levi.

However, Burns added to his stance saying, “People have asked if we can fly other flags, whatever they may be, and I don’t believe that we should fly any other flags but equal flags that represent us all.”

The city council is set to decide what flags can fly on government property during their meeting on Tuesday starting at 6 p.m.

