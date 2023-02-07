Tom Brady ‘retirement sand’ selling for nearly $100,000 on eBay

By WESH staff

TAMPA, Florida (WESH) — It’s been less than a week since Tom Brady announced he was retiring for a second time, and someone has already found a way to cash in on the announcement.

A jar of sand reportedly from the exact spot where Tom Brady announced his second retirement is going for nearly $100,000 on eBay.

That listing has since inspired numerous other copy-cats.

The market began when a TikTok personality set out to find the sand in an attempt to recoup some of the money she “lost from betting on him all these years.”

