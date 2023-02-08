Leavenworth police investigate after high school senior is killed

By Emily Rittman

LEAVENWORTH, Kansas (KCTV) — A fight after a pickup basketball game in Leavenworth, Kansas, has turned into a homicide investigation following the death of a high school senior.

The Leavenworth Football Booster Club shared a photo of 18-year-old Eric Miller, who later died from his injuries.

The police department said an argument on Monday, Feb. 6, started started during a pickup basketball game near 6th and Shawnee streets. The fight then continued outside.

The police went to the scene after receiving a call about the disturbance. When police arrived, they found that high school senior and football player Eric Miller had sustained critical injuries.

Miller was rushed to the hospital but passed away around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The police department said they were able to identify a 19-year-old as the suspect thanks to the help of a witness. The police have been searching for that suspect ever since.

“I would encourage that young man to turn himself in,” Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said. “It’s already been a tragedy, but let’s avoid any further difficulties. We’d like that young man to turn himself in as soon as he can.”

Investigators have submitted the case to the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office. At last check, no charges have been filed yet in the ongoing investigation.

The Leavenworth Football Booster Club shared a statement last night. It said, in part: “It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we share that Eric Miller, our loved senior #22, has passed this evening. We thank everyone who has provided their prayers and well wishes.”

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Leavenworth Police Department.

