Uber driver escapes after being shot in Brockton, MA

By PAUL BURTON

BROCKTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — An Uber driver who does not want to be identified is thankful to be alive after he says he was shot while he was dropping his rider off on Ford Street in Brockton.

“I could’ve been killed there because the guy was shooting at us,” the man said. Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 Saturday morning.

“I picked the guy up from one location and I was going to drop him off at the second location, and when we got there, someone started shooting at us. Four shots. Four or five shots,” the man said.

The driver says he sustained a serious injury to his hand. The shots shattered his back window and flattened his rear tire. The driver said he immediately sped off with his passenger, who he says was not injured.

“I feel very lucky because I could’ve been killed right there,” he said.

He’s been a Uber driver for the past four years and plans to remain one but will refuse to do any type of rideshare calls in Brockton.

“There’s not much we can do. Because we don’t know who we are picking up. Uber does background checks to the driver, but they don’t do it to the riders. We don’t know; we don’t know. Our safety is not that great,” he said.

Police say no arrest has been made. Police are still investigating the shooting.

