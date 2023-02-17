Century City art show features Ukrainian artists

By Sophie Flay

CENTURY CITY, California (KABC) — Starting Thursday, the Pavilion at Century Park in Century City will feature Ukrainian artists in a new exhibit called Sonya: Art for Ukrainian Aid.

The exhibit is hosted by the non-profit Sunflower Network which has raised more than $1.5 million dollars for Ukrainian relief efforts.

Dustin Ross founded the Sunflower Network after hearing about the war and felt a calling to help.

“Instead of reading the news from my apartment in Los Angeles, I had to go do something,” Ross said.

This exhibition features more than 40 pieces of art by 18 different artists.

The exhibit will run through February 24th. All of these pieces are for sale and the proceed will go to the Sunflower Network.

