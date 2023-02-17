Massive hole forms at bridge in Fondren neighborhood

By Madeleine Nolan

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A massive hole has formed in a Fondren neighborhood, making residents concerned.

The hole is on Mohawk Avenue and Sherwood Drive at the bridge that goes over Eubanks Creek. City officials said it was caused by a drainage problem.

“You can see how deep it is. The roots and water running through it,” Jackson resident Pattie Hairston said. “If a kid or dog dropped down in there, we’d be in trouble.”

Fondren resident Ann Williams said her daughter posted a picture of the hole on Nextdoor, a neighborhood-focused app, just before she reached out to the city on Wednesday.

“Yesterday, it was maybe half this size or smaller,” Williams said.

According to Williams, the city of Jackson was notified, but she said they never came out. A local landscaper put up a couple of barriers, but for people coming up Sherwood Drive, the hole still poses a threat.

“There’s a light here, usually. But it’s not very well lit, usually,” Jackson resident Justin Hill said. “It could be very easy to damage a vehicle here.”

City officials said Thursday that maintenance crews are aware of the problem and are working to fix it. WAPT News was told that crews were working late Thursday morning to put barriers up around the hole.

“We’ve had multiple holes like this in the area, and they will sit like that for months,” Hill said. “We understand there’s an infrastructure problem. We understand there is Yazoo clay, but the issue is these problems stay here. They don’t get fixed, and they don’t get resolved.”

A timeline wasn’t provided for when the repairs would take place or when they would be completed.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.