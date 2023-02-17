Parents arrested for second degree murder of 13-year-old child

By KATC Staff

LOUISIANA (KATC) — Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested the parents of a 13-year-old child who died last fall weighing only 28 pounds.

Jennifer Ann Duhon, age 40, and Adam Duhon, age 40, were booked with second-degree murder in their child’s death after an autopsy determined the boy died of malnutrition.

The case began in October 2022 when deputies were notified by the state Department of Children and Family Services that the agency was investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy at a Baton Rouge hospital. At his time of death, the boy was 42 inches tall and 28 pounds.

Detectives began interviewing neighbors and family members, as well as obtaining medical records. After the autopsy report was completed last month, detectives obtained arrest warrants for both parents. They were arrested on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are asking if anyone has any information to contact Detective Ivey at the Sheriff’s office.

