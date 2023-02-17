Police: Florida woman pulled gun in McDonald’s drive-thru during argument over free cookie

By Web staff

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Florida (WESH) — An Altamonte Springs woman has been arrested after police say she pulled a gun in a McDonald’s drive thru.

According to a police affidavit, 24-year-old Amari Hendricks is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery and resisting arrest.

Police say officers were called on Feb. 16 to the McDonald’s on South State Route 434 for a report of a woman with a gun in her hand.

Officers detained Hendricks and spoke with employees.

One worker told police that the ordeal began when Hendricks was in the drive-thru and upset. She reportedly believed she was entitled to a free cookie due to not being asked about the rewards program. Hendricks was given the free cookie, but continue to argue, workers said.

The worker told police that as Hendricks was yelling at staff, she grabbed a black handgun, inserted a magazine and racked the slide.

Another employee told police he saw Hendricks pointing the gun at the drive-thru window.

Workers said they were afraid and tried to lock the doors when it looked like Hendricks would try to get inside. However, the report states Hendricks was able to get inside and attacked a man, scratching him on the face and neck.

Police say Hendricks was ultimately taken into custody after initially refusing to comply with officer commands.

