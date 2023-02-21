Community leaders searching for answers after latest stretch of gun violence impacting young people

By Adam Rife

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The recent stretch of shootings has community leaders searching for new ways to cut down on gun violence, but there are few answers right now. Police, politicians, and community groups all want safer streets, but finding solutions that work has been unsuccessful so far.

After a recent community crime and safety meeting, Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr. said, “I have a son that’s 14 years old. To hear someone near his age who doesn’t even have the opportunity to live a fulfilling life and end so shortly, it’s damaging.”

Chambers called the city’s most recent death “gut-wrenching.” After Monday’s meeting, he told us he’s open to any ideas that could keep families from having to grieve a loss like Jamarri Paige.

MPD stats show homicides are down this year compared to last year, but non-fatal shootings are up.

Chambers and other leaders say it will take a complete buy-in throughout the city to make a difference.

Lance Ambrose is the CEO of the organization Saving Our Sons. He said, “No one is exempt from crime. No one is exempt from the trauma that we feel. That makes you involved.”

Ambrose is also a disaster chaplain with the Salvation Army. He responds to traumatic events and sees the impact it has on families.

He said he’s seen enough, that people need to commit to being on the good side of the fight. “Everybody is in this, everybody is together. We’re the village that we want to be able to create that safe haven again.”

Both Ambrose and Chambers are hopeful the tide will turn, but they warn it will take a lot of work, and a lot of time.

Chambers said, “One thing we cannot do is let off the gas and not push forward with our messages.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.