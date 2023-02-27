Chicago leaders back measure to ensure uninterrupted next of kin benefits for fallen first responders

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Local leaders are coming together to show support for legislation benefitting the families of fallen first responders.

Illinois State Rep. Dave Vella (D-Rockford) has introduced a measure to ensure families of fallen first responders and military will get uninterrupted state benefits.

The state’s Line of Duty Compensation Act provides benefits to the families of police officers, firefighters, paramedics, military members, and other first responders killed in the line of duty. But in some years, funding for those benefits can run out before the end of the fiscal year, forcing families to sometimes wait months for state lawmakers to approve supplemental funding.

“We count on our first responders to be there for us in our greatest time of need, and when we lose one in service, we have to step up as a state and support their family in their most difficult time,” Vella said in a statement. “Under our current law, we have seen families be forced to wait for financial support from the state because money ran out. It’s inexcusable that this situation can even occur, which is why we’re taking action today to make funding for this critical support a continuing appropriation.”

Vella’s proposal would create a continuing line of compensation to ensure families’ benefits are not delayed.

Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza and other elected officials will join Vella on Monday morning to urge passage of his proposal.

