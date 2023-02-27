Tampa woman races in 5K while recovering from a near-fatal accident

By Rochelle Alleyne

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Florida (WFTS) — Stretches and selfies are expected at the starting line of the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic. But as waves of racers continued—we also found hope packaged in Schuyler Arakawa.

“I haven’t done a race in a while, so this is exciting,” she said.

This is the 29-year-old’s first race—while recovering from some pretty severe injuries she suffered seven years ago after a boulder hit her on the head while on a rafting trip overseas.

Their injuries make Saturday’s 5K a milestone Schuyler wasn’t sure she’d reach.

“In the hospital, my mouth was wired shut and my eyes were taped shut. And now I’m sitting on my own and I even use the bathroom on my own,” she said.

She also shared progress with her former dance teachers—from the New Tampa Dance Theatre—who helped push her to the finish line.

“The fact that she has gone through so much to get to this point and we get to do this with her is beyond words,” said Troy IronWing of the New Tampa Dance Theatre.

And as Schuyler continues her healing journey—she left us with a message for anyone who may feel “sidelined” in life because of an injury or different ability.

“Mind over matter. If you put your mind to it, you can do anything,” she said.

The New Tampa Dance Theatre also raises money to help pay for Schuyler’s therapies and rehab. To learn more, visit their website.

