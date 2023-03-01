Franklin Police: Duo tricked woman to steal $4,500

By Danica Sauter

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for anyone who can help identify two people who allegedly used stolen credit cards and spent more than $4,500 to purchase gift cards.

Officials said the credit cards came from a wallet that was stolen from a Kroger customer on Murfreesboro. Officials said a female suspect distracted a person by asking for help with reading the label from a can (a tactic commonly used by thieves). That’s when another suspect allegedly reached into the victim’s purse that was sitting in the child seat of a shopping cart and stole her wallet from inside.

While the victim was still inside the Kroger, shopping, her bank notified her that her card had been used to purchase more than $4,500 in gift cards at the Franklin Sam’s Club, according to officials.

Officials said the suspects were driving a dark-colored SUV. If anyone has any information, they should call Franklin Police or Crime Stoppers.

