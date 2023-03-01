Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 2:34 PM

Louisville co-workers win $50K together after buying lottery tickets on break

<i>Kentucky Lottery</i><br/>A couple of co-workers in Louisville were able make a lot of extra cash together
Kentucky Lottery
A couple of co-workers in Louisville were able make a lot of extra cash together

By Curadhan Powell

Click here for updates on this story

    LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A couple of co-workers in Louisville were able make a lot of extra cash together, but not by pulling overtime.

Highlands Valu Market cashiers Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell bought two scratch-off tickets together one day on their work break and ended up winning $50,000.

After winning $100 on a $30 ticket, the pair felt confident enough to buy a $50 500X game ticket.

They won $500 after scratching off the first spot.

“We were excited about the first win,” the co-workers said. “We even did a little fist bump.”

As they continued to scratch off, every single spot on the ticket turned out to be a winner. By the time they were done, their winnings had totaled $50,000.

After taxes and splitting their winnings, they’ll each pocket $17,875 after taxes.

They even got to claim their winnings on Mitchell’s birthday, which was the day after they got the tickets.

He said he plans to get a car and find housing, while Trice said she’ll put her winnings toward rent and savings.

Their employer even benefitted as Valu Market will get $500 for selling the ticket.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content