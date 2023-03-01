Louisville co-workers win $50K together after buying lottery tickets on break

By Curadhan Powell

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A couple of co-workers in Louisville were able make a lot of extra cash together, but not by pulling overtime.

Highlands Valu Market cashiers Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell bought two scratch-off tickets together one day on their work break and ended up winning $50,000.

After winning $100 on a $30 ticket, the pair felt confident enough to buy a $50 500X game ticket.

They won $500 after scratching off the first spot.

“We were excited about the first win,” the co-workers said. “We even did a little fist bump.”

As they continued to scratch off, every single spot on the ticket turned out to be a winner. By the time they were done, their winnings had totaled $50,000.

After taxes and splitting their winnings, they’ll each pocket $17,875 after taxes.

They even got to claim their winnings on Mitchell’s birthday, which was the day after they got the tickets.

He said he plans to get a car and find housing, while Trice said she’ll put her winnings toward rent and savings.

Their employer even benefitted as Valu Market will get $500 for selling the ticket.

