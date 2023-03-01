Man who slapped infant for pulling his beard gets probation

By Kalama Hines

Click here for updates on this story

POCATELLO, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A man who caused significant injury to a two-month-old child has been placed on felony probation.

Colton Michael Hart, 21, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of injuring a child after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. At a Feb. 16 sentencing hearing, District Judge Rick Carnaroli suspended a prison sentence of three to 10 years in favor of a 10-year probation period, court records show.

Hart was arrested in May after a police investigation into a reported shaken baby.

Police noted petechial spotting to the baby’s eyelids and blackening and swelling around both eyes. A nurse at Portneuf Medical Center informed officers that the injuries they noted were worse when the baby first arrived at the hospital for treatment.

Hart told police that he slapped the baby after the baby pulled his beard while he was babysitting.

The PMC nurse told officers the baby arrived at the hospital hungry and in a urine-soaked diaper.

Hart’s probation includes a 120-day discretionary jail sentence. Additionally, he has been ordered to pay $845.50 in fees and fines.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.