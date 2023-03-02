Owners reunited with cars trapped at Bayshore parking garage one week after partial collapse

By Victor Jacobo

GLENDALE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — One week after a partial collapse of a parking garage at Bayshore shopping center, car owners began to be reunited with their vehicles Thursday, March 2.

The partial collapse happened Thursday, Feb. 23 and trapped 56 cars.

Engineers approved a temporary ramp in order to move cars from the second and third floors of the garage down and back to their owners.

People who were reunited with their vehicles Thursday said they were relieved.

“Just really excited to have my car back,” Rebekah Mains of Germantown said. “I can’t believe they were able to do it in one week, and just thrilled that my car is safe.”

Mains said the week without the car was difficult in order to arrange alternate transportation options.

“Huge, I have two small children, I’m going to school right now, I have a husband that’s been out of country, for the last couple of weeks, it’s been a lot for me,” Mains said.

