School board president resigns after allegations he got students drunk

By Rayvin Bleu

Click here for updates on this story

MILLINGTON, Michigan (WNEM) — Residents are calling for the Millington School Board president’s resignation after allegations that he got students drunk at his home.

“At the very least, this individual owes this community a huge apology first and foremost. And secondly, I would think tendering the resignation would not be inappropriate,” said Nancy Ames, Millington resident.

And that is exactly what the school board member did.

Millington Community Schools Board of Education President Gary Shreve resigned as president during a special board meeting Wednesday, March 1. This comes after allegations arose on Facebook that claimed he allowed students to get drunk at his home during a party.

“This social media post is not based in fact, but instead on hearsay. There is no evidence of any of the allegations nor will there be since the allegations are simply not true,” Shreve said.

The post, in the “Millington Home Town News” group claims, in early February, an unnamed school board member got “underage children drunk” at his home and then kicked them out after one of the students got sick “from the result of the alcohol” the school board member purchased for them. While the post never mentioned his name, Shreve said it was in regard to a party his son had at his home.

“We did not support or encourage any alcohol or drug use, nor do we provide any alcohol or drugs. On the contrary, we asked Ben to communicate that drugs and alcohol were not allowed, to tell our guests to be respectful of our family home and our rules,” Shreve said.

During the meeting, Shreve said he trusted his son and his invited friends but he learned after the fact the kids did break the rules. Some residents felt Shreve should not have had a party at his home in the first place.

“If it was anybody out in the street and they want to have a party for their kids and their kid’s friends, that’s on them. You go ahead, but you are president of the school board. You need to be held to a different standard, a whole different level of standards than what, you know, the average person on the street does,” Ames said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.