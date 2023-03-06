Arlington asks residents for help improving Meadowbrook Park

By ALEX KELLER

ARLINGTON (KTVT) — As Meadowbrook Park’s 100-year anniversary approaches, the City of Arlington is asking residents to weigh in on some proposed improvements.

Meadowbrook was the first park to ever open in Arlington back in 1924. Including the park itself, the golf course, and the Eunice Activity Center, it spans about 52 acres. Ahead of the centennial celebration next year, the city is working with contractors to prepare a master plan of potential new amenities.

But Arlington wants to make sure that residents get a say too. An open house public meeting was held on Feb. 23, and two more are scheduled for Mar. 8 and Apr. 4. Attendees will have the chance to preview the plans and voice their opinions.

Both meetings will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Levitt Center, located at 100 W. Abram St. in downtown.

The first phase of the development is planned to coincide with the centennial celebration in 2024. It includes preparing a design plan, construction documents, bid phase services, and construction contract administration services.

The city is also conducting a survey on the Meadowbrook Park Master Plan.

