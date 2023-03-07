Woman’s car crashes into quilting store after her shoe slips off while driving

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko

SANTA CLARA, Utah (KSL) — A car crashed into a quilting store in Washington County on Monday after police say the driver’s shoe slipped off and became stuck between the brake and gas pedal.

Santa Clara-Ivins Police Sgt. Reed Briggs said a woman was leaving a quilting store at 2721 W. Santa Clara Drive about 11:10 a.m. when her heelless “slipper shoe” slid off and jammed between the brake and the gas pedal.

“She was trying to hit the brake; but because her shoe had fallen off, it ended up hitting the gas and then launched her back into the building,” Briggs said.

The business owner was struck in the head by a printer that was launched into the air by the collision, Briggs said. The owner was treated by medical providers on the scene but declined to be transported to the hospital.

The building is owned by the city of Santa Clara, according to Briggs, but is leased to the quilting store. He said the city is still assessing whether the store will be allowed to stay open and is likely working with insurance companies to figure out how to repair the damages.

Briggs said most building collisions are caused by similar errors when a driver somehow misses the brake and hits the gas instead.

“Just (be) extra cautious when you’re backing up, and make sure you have good footwear for driving,” Briggs said.

