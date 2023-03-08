‘She’s so inspiring’: Second book based on teen’s life now on store shelves

By Melanie Wingo

ROCKLIN, California (KCRA) — On bookstore shelves now: a second book inspired by the life of a Rocklin girl with Down syndrome.

Fourteen-year-old Sofia Sanchez autographed copies of “You Are Loved” at a book signing appearance Tuesday. It’s the companion book to “You Are Enough.” Both books are inspired by the eighth grader’s life.

Sofia’s mom, Jennifer Sanchez, talked with KCRA 3 about her family’s path supporting Sofia as she’s taken on endeavors like acting, modeling, working as a social media influencer, and serving as the inspiration behind the two children’s books.

“The journey in writing books is really exciting,” said Jennifer Sanchez. “We love sharing our story and her story, and she’s so inspiring.”

The Sanchezes are hoping other families are touched by the books’ themes which include diversity, inclusion, awareness about people with disabilities, blended and multi-generational family structures, and adoption.

“There’s not just one-size-fits-all for a family,” said Jennifer Sanchez. “A family is the people that love you, and that looks different for everybody.”

Sofia said she loved getting the chance to connect with other kids at her book signing and hear how the young readers enjoy her books.

“I feel like the messages are really strong, and like, showing how you are enough, and you can be yourself and who you are,” said Sunset Ranch Elementary fifth-grade student Emma Hughes.

Copies of “You Are Loved” and “You Are Enough” — the books inspired by Sofia’s life — can be found at Target, Barnes and Noble, on Amazon, or wherever books are sold, according to Jennifer Sanchez.

