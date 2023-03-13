‘I’m heartbroken’: Jayden Robker’s mom speaks after missing son’s body is found

By Mark Poulose

NEAR GLADSTONE, Missouri (KCTV) — Gladstone and Kansas City, Missouri Police confirmed a body they found on Friday in a pond is that of Jayden Robker. Robker had been missing since Feb. 2.

Sunday night, KCTV5 spoke with Robker’s mom, who told us she has been living a nightmare.

“I’m heartbroken,” Heather Robker said. “It’s very hard to take in this information. I’m still in shock and I’ve cried all day. It’s a lot to take in at one time.”

Jayden was last seen at the QuikTrip just off Highway 169 and NW Englewood Road on the afternoon of Feb. 2. He had ridden his skateboard from the nearby Lakeview Terrace Mobile Home Park where he lived with his family. He was out to trade Pokémon cards, but he never returned home.

“I just know that they tell me based on what they’ve done on the autopsy that there was no foul play,” Heather Robker said.

Jayden’s mom describes her son as a great kid with a big heart.

“Jay was a very loving and kind kid. He cared for anybody. He trusted everybody. He was very respectful,” Heather Robker said. “I do know that his siblings are sad. I’ve talked to them, but it’s hard to explain to a small child what this means.”

There will be a candlelight vigil for Jayden on Wednesday at the pond where he was found. A celebration of life is also being planned for the upcoming weekend.

